Dunbar’s Chris Gordon aims for four titles in a row

Winning the South Division title just the once wasn’t enough for Dunbar United’s Chris Gordon.

The defender has become something of a South Division specialist – a lucky charm every South Division boss wants to get a hold of – having lifted the third-tier championship the past three seasons in a row.

Gordon acquired his first taste of success in 2014 when he won it with Edinburgh United, but that merely whetted his appetite as he opted to join Haddington Athletic where he won it again. Joining the Hi-Hi in the Premier League wasn’t for him and he dropped back down once more, securing a remarkable treble with Tranent last season.

When the option to join the Seasiders arrived in January, the offer and opportunity for a tilt at four-in-a-row was too good to refuse. Now the 34-year-old is potentially just weeks away from doing just that.

Second-top Dunbar host Blackburn United at New Countess Park tomorrow. Blackburn arrive knowing a win would secure them the title in their final game of the season, while Dunbar have two games in hand and can effectively secure at least second place with victory.

“Things are really good, we’ve got a really good team. We’ve been playing well the last few games so fingers crossed we can get the result tomorrow,” said Gordon.

“Hopefully I can do it. I’ll need to see who has got a chance of winning it next season and maybe make it five!

“This is the most exciting team I’ve been a part of, the most attacking and the best to watch. We’ve scored about 84 goals and we’ve still got three games left.

“It would be special to win it for the fourth time. I mentioned how many times I’d won it to Geoff [Jones, Dunbar manager] on Saturday and he only thought I’d won it a couple of times. I think I’ve definitely found my level.”

Dunbar couldn’t be going into the match in better fettle having struck 14 in their past two matches. Their home form is impeccable; they have won each of their 12 league games on home soil and are unbeaten at New Countess Park in the league since October 2015.

“We’ve hit form at the right time the last three weeks, we’ve been banging the goals in. The game is coming at the right time,” continued Gordon.

“Everything is geared for Saturday. If we can get the result then I think the confidence will be there for the last two games to get over the line. Hopefully with the quality upfront we’ve got we can get the result.”

Dunbar’s 7-1 success over Edinburgh United last week lifted them up to second place for the first time this year as they leapfrogged Pumpherston on goal difference. Only a dramatic collapse in their final two games, should they win tomorrow, would deny them promotion to the Premier League, but boss Jones isn’t allowing his players to get ahead of themselves.

He said: “We just need to get promoted first and then if we do that we’ve got to go and do the business against Livingston [United] next week. We’ve spent all season not getting ahead of ourselves so we’re not about to start now. Mathematically we wouldn’t be promoted if we won but we would need to concede 11 or 12 in our last two games for that not to happen.

“We got beat at Pumpherston in the first weekend after the New Year, but we’ve won nine in a row since then which has been phenomenal really, without bigging the guys up too much.

“After the Pumphy game I was kind of questioning myself whether or not we had the mental strength to keep winning because we were behind in games at that point. Every game has had big pressure because we’ve had to win. I can’t speak highly enough of the players in terms of how they’ve approached these games and how ruthless they have been.”