Dunbar’s cup shock specialist Chris King out to rule Glens

Dunbar United midfielder Chris King has warned Scottish Junior Cup opponents Glenafton that they’ll be in for a surprise if they turn up and expect to win at New Countess Park tomorrow.

The Seasiders are set to host their biggest game in more than 12 years in the battle for a quarter-final spot. The South Division club may be massive underdogs with Glens third favourites to lift the old trophy this season, but King believes his Dunbar side are more than capable of causing an upset.

King was a key fixture of the Musselburgh Athletic side which got to the 2010/11 final against all the odds and he is no stranger to inflicting a cup shock.

“A lot of those games on the way to the final we were underdogs and we obviously won them,” said the 33-year-old. “I don’t see why we can’t give Glenafton a wee fright when they come down.

“Glenafton are massive favourites. With them coming through here it’s wee bit of a journey and they’ll be thinking they’ve just got to turn up and beat us, but I think they might be in for a wee surprise.

“I don’t know what it is, but against a better team we always seem to raise our game and play better. All the boys are absolutely buzzing and I really do think we are going to cause an upset tomorrow.”

King will be given his usual freedom by manager Geoff Jones to orchestrate attacks for the hosts from his No.10 berth and he’s backed the players in front of him, including top goalscorer Dean Ballantyne, to fire Dunbar through to the last eight.

“It’s a joy when you’ve got the players that we’ve got ahead of me because they are all younger and they like to run about and cause problems for everybody.

“I wouldn’t like to be playing against them because they are just constant for 90 minutes. We certainly have a lot of firepower which can cause Glenafton problems.

“It works out well for me because I’ve got the young boys upfront doing all the work and I’ve got boys behind me watching out for anything coming back. There’s no real chasing back defending wise for me, it’s just trying to create going forward.”