East of Scotland: Alex Jack Cup final beckons for Tynecastle

Tynecastle will play Leith Athletic in the Alex Jack Cup final later this month after their 4-2 victory over Peebles Rovers at a rain-soaked Saughton Enclosure.

The hosts had to come from a goal down after conceding a ninth-minute penalty, but were only behind for a matter of minutes as Kern Hutchison fired Tynie level.

The youngster then notched his second of the afternoon to give the Capital side the lead before the visitors responded almost immediately to go in level at the break.

However, second-half strikes from Lewis Grant and Dean Crabbe ensured Stevie Vinter’s side’s place in the final for a second year running.

Meanwhile, Preston Athletic are the new leaders of the East of Scotland League after their emphatic 8-1 win over Eyemouth United at the Pennypit.

Daniel Blackie had given the Borders club a fourth-minute lead before the Panners ran riot, Greg Binnie, Kieran Jack and Jonny Grotlin all bagging doubles with Jamie Cochrane and Jack Jardine also on target in East Lothian. Paul Riley and Jack Lynch’s side have played two games more than nearest challengers Lothian and Kelty Hearts who have three points fewer.

Heriot-Watt University scored twice in the final seven minutes to stun Burntisland Shipyard 3-2 at Oriam.

Adam Woolven had given the students the lead during a scrappy first half but Sam Glancy’s brace put the Fife side ahead. However, the hosts weren’t to be denied as strikes from Neil Laurenson and Mark McGovern won it at the death.

Elsewhere, Lothian tore Tweedmouth Rangers apart at Old Shielfield Park, coming back up the A1 with all three points after a 11-1 victory. Louis Swanson netted a hat-trick while Tony Muir, Liam O’Donnell and Scottish Cup hero Sam Nhamburo were all on target twice. Sean Wringe and Jordan Mungall completed the rout.

Leith Athletic continued their good run of form of late with a 4-0 win over pointless Ormiston.

Leith welcome Eyemouth United to Meadowbank 3G tonight in the East of Scotland League while Lothian host Coldstream at Saughton Enclosure tomorrow night. Both games kick off at 7.30pm.