East of Scotland: Anton Dowds rescues point for Heriot-Watt

Heriot-Watt University striker Anton Dowds struck with the last kick of the game to earn a 2-2 draw with Coldstream at Home Park.

The students were heading for just their second league defeat of the season on Saturday until teenager Dowds pounced in the final minute to snatch a draw.

Banji Koya’s side were reduced to ten men midway through the second half after midfielder Chris Lane was sent off for foul and abusive language and will now miss tonight’s trip to undefeated Kelty Hearts.

“Credit must go to the players for salvaging a draw with the last kick of the ball given we were down to ten men,” Koya said.

“It’s a game we should have won on the balance of play but our chances to conversion ratio was low.

“There is no panic, though, we are playing well and just need to be more clinical when we create chances.

“We can now look forward to Kelty Hearts in a match where we will respect our opponents but do not fear.”

Meanwhile, in the South Region Challenge Cup, Leith Athletic atoned for last weekend’s Alex Jack Cup final defeat as they saw off divisional rivals Preston Athletic 3-1 after extra time in their second-round tie at Meadowbank 3G.

Former Livingston midfielder Ryan Currie put the hosts ahead after 79 minutes, but Steven Campbell levelled for the Panners. Gavin Stevenson picked up a second booking for simulation and Leith capitalised on their numerical advantage as further strikes from Currie and Gavin Reid sealed the win in extra time.

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale are in League Cup first-round action tomorrow night when they welcome Peebles Rovers to Saughton Enclosure.