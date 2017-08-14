East of Scotland: Cammy Ross at the double for Heriot-Watt

Heriot-Watt University got their East of Scotland League campaign off to a flyer with a 3-1 defeat of city rivals Tynecastle at Saughton Enclosure.

The students fell behind to a Ryan Mayer effort 15 minutes before the interval but were back on level terms in the 69th minute through Mark McGovern.

Cammy Ross edged the visitors in front with 15 minutes remaining and the 19-year-old wrapped up the points with his second and Watt’s third of the afternoon with just a couple of minutes to spare.

Heriot-Watt boss Banji Koya said: “We are happy with the win as it was difficult after last week’s loss to Burntisland but we’re not getting carried away. Tynecastle are an excellent side but we grew into the game and credit to the two young boys that came on and showed great maturity to get the goals when we needed them.”

In the Football Nation Qualifying Cup first round, Ormiston suffered their third consecutive loss of the season as they went down 5-0 to Lowland League outfit Gretna 2008 at Raydale Park.

Richie Weir’s men lost both of their Qualifying League Cup Group D matches last month to exit the competition at the first hurdle.

Meanwhile, in the Football Nation Qualifying Cup second round, Preston Athletic were also beaten by higher league opposition, 3-0 by Vale of Leithen at Victoria Park.

Paul Riley and Jack Lynch’s squad had travelled to the Borders confident of causing an upset but were comprehensively beaten by the Innerleithen club.