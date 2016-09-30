East of Scotland: Cup heartache could benefit Heriot-Watt

Despite surrendering a two-goal lead to crash out of the Alex Jack Cup last weekend, Heriot-Watt University boss Banji Koya believes his players will be all the better for it going forward this season.

The students were in cruise control having gone 2-0 up inside 18 minutes against Tynecastle at Saughton Enclosure only to go down 4-2 in their semi-final showdown.

But, as Koya and his players prepare to return to East of Scotland League duty tomorrow with the visit of Ormiston, the former Whitehill Welfare striker says his side have now raised the bar.

“To be in a semi-final 2-0 up and miss a penalty . . . to not go on and win was hard to take but it’s my job to keep the heads up,” Koya said.

“Tynecastle are a very strong team so we measure our levels of performance against them, which was very good. So with the way we played against them, we can take a huge amount of confidence from that going forward.”

That said, Koya has urged his squad not to take anything for granted this weekend when struggling Ormiston visit Riccarton.

“I’ve told the guys this week that this must not happen,” he said. “If we go into the game thinking we just need to turn up then we’ll come unstuck.”

Elsewhere, reigning champions Leith Athletic return to league duty when they welcome Coldstream to Meadowbank 3G. Derek Riddel’s men’s William Hill Scottish Cup first-round clash with Cumbernauld Colts ended in a 0-0 stalemate last Sunday. The two sides will meet again in the replay at Broadwood Stadium on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale battle it out with Peebles Rovers for a place in the Alex Jack Cup final.