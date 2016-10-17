East of Scotland: Heriot-Watt joint top but title talk cooled

Heriot-Watt University boss Banji Koya continues to play down his side’s East of Scotland League title chances despite the students finding themselves joint-top alongside reigning champions Leith Athletic.

Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Tweedmouth Rangers – courtesy of Aidan Quinn and captain Chris Donnelly goals – maintained Watt’s unbeaten start to their league campaign with the club having won all four fixtures and scoring 14 goals in the process.

However, former Whitehill Welfare striker Koya insists there is no talk of a title challenge around his dressing-room.

“We’re not looking at any title challenge and that’s the honest truth. We’re taking each game as it comes because I don’t think we’re at that place yet,” he said. “I’ve said in the past our remit is to develop our guys into better people and better players and that will continue to be the case.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m delighted with the start we’ve made and we are a bit ahead of where I thought we would be at this stage of the season.

“The conditions on Saturday at Tweedmouth weren’t the best. It’s very intimidating, not in a bad way, but it’s a tight pitch where they’re right on top of you so for our young players to go out and play the way they did, in such a professional manner, they can take great credit.”

Koya has made quite an impression having taking up the role in June following predecessor Ian Little’s switch to SPFL League 1 outfit Livingston.

“I’m really enjoying it and how the job has gone so far,” he said. “I’ve come in and tried to put my ideas across to the players and they’ve bought into it. They’re willing to work hard and listen. I also give feedback so we do a lot of one-to-ones with the players as well.”

Elsewhere, Ormiston picked up their first league win of the season after a crushing 6-0 defeat of Burntisland Shipyard at Recreation Park.

The East Lothian side have struggled so far this term but a hat-trick from Johnny Edmond and further efforts from Graeme Purves, Craig O’Neill and Nick Cairns won the points for Richie Weir’s outfit.