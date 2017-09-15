East of Scotland League: Tynecastle look to cement top spot

Tynecastle have the chance to make top spot their own in the East of Scotland League this weekend when they visit Ormiston.

Stevie Vinter’s men are currently involved in a five-way tie for first position but occupy third in the table by the virtue of an inferior goal difference.

However, with current league leaders Kelty Hearts and second-placed Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale both involved in South Region Challenge Cup first-round action tomorrow, Tynie would move clear should they pick up all three points from their trip to East Lothian.

Opponents Ormiston are in desperate need of a change in luck having lost all four of their opening league fixtures, scoring just two goals in the process. Richie Weir’s side’s only saving grace is that bottom-of-the-table Tweedmouth Rangers are finding things similarly tough.

East Lothian rivals Preston Athletic, though, are one of the five sides tied on nine points at the top and they too could be outright leaders come 4.45pm tomorrow should they see off Burntisland Shipyard at the Pennypit.

The Panners ran riot at Coldstream last weekend, leaving the Borders with an 8-2 win but can expect a much sterner test tomorrow against a much-improved Burntisland outfit.

In the South Region Challenge Cup, Lothian welcome divisional rivals Eyemouth United to Saughton Enclosure intent on having a good run in a competition they have fared well in these past few years. Raymond Carr’s men have hit the ground running this term and will be confident of progressing.

Elsewhere, Leith Athletic host Capital rivals Heriot-Watt University at Meadowbank 3G with a place in round two up for grabs.

The students dropped their first points of the season with a heavy defeat to Lothian last weekend and manager Banji Koya will be hoping for a positive response from his young squad.