East of Scotland: Lothian keep cool after big win over Leith

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale manager Raymond Carr has urged his players to keep their feet on the ground in wake of the resounding 3-0 victory over East of Scotland League champions Leith Athletic.

A Jamie Devlin hat-trick at Meadowbank 3G moved the Saughton-based outfit to within two points of their rivals at the top of the table. Heriot-Watt University, who were idle at the weekend, are also just two points off the summit.

Carr’s men do still have a game in hand over Leith, who had won all eight league fixtures prior to Saturday’s setback.

However, the Lothian boss insists there is no room for complacency in his squad.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s put us in a really good position but, like I said to the players before and after the match itself, it won’t decide anything,” Carr said.

“At the end of the day, it’s just another three points. We’re still third in the league but we do have a game in hand and, if we can win it, then we can go top of the league. There’s still a lot of hard work to be done.

“We couldn’t have asked for any more from the boys. If you’d told me we’d win 3-0 before the game had started I definitely would have taken it. It was hard work but everybody was delighted.

“It could have been more, if I’m being honest. Iain Gordon had a terrific game in goals for Leith and he kept the game alive at times. Players were through one-on-ones so it wasn’t lucky saves or anything like that.”

And, although hugely content with the overall contribution from his players, Carr did single out praise for hat-trick hero Devlin.

“He’s on a right good run of form just now,” he said.

“There were a couple of things off the park earlier on but he’s settled down and he’s got players around that encourage him. That’s a big help.

“It’s all very well putting the ball in the net but he’s got to have those around him who can provide him with chances.”