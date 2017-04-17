East of Scotland: Lothian ready to have real go in final

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale boss Raymond Carr says he isn’t interested in the personnel Edinburgh City choose to put out in tomorrow night’s East of Scotland Cup final at Meadowbank.

Lothian take a welcome break from their East of Scotland League title challenge to lock horns with their SPFL League Two opponents and Capital rivals, desperate to atone for their Football Nation Qualifying Cup final defeat to Spartans last month.

On paper, Gary Jardine’s men look favourites to land the silverware but Carr is adamant he has real quality of his own he can call upon.

The Saughton-based side go into the match having defeated Stirling University 2-0 on Saturday and Carr said: “City’s priority is, of course, to stay in League Two so whether they play their strongest team only time will tell. They’ll want to finish the season with a trophy as well as staying up in the SPFL. But I’m only interested in our players so I’ve not even given Gary’s squad any thoughts whatsoever. I can only put out our strongest eleven I think is capable of doing the job on the night. Don’t get me wrong, it’s going to be a hard game but these are the matches we want to be involved in. I don’t like these 8-0 games and that’s no disrespect to anyone else. A final is a final so you’ve just got to get on with it.”

Carr, however, isn’t fazed by the fact the match isn’t being played at a neutral venue.

“If you’d had a massive home support behind them, then fair enough,” he said. “Although they play on it every week and will know every bounce of the ball, it’s up to us to adapt quickly. We played them in pre-season and we gave them a good game so it will be interesting to see where we are now. We’ll go out and give it our best shot.”

Elsewhere, Heriot-Watt University will meet Leith Athletic in the League Cup semi-final later this month following a 2-1 win at Coldstream after extra time. Meanwhile, champions Leith maintained their five-point gap over Lothian at the top of the league with a comfortable 6-0 victory at Eyemouth United.