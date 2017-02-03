East of Scotland: Lothian Thistle can’t afford any more slip-ups

Striker Jamie Devlin insists Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale can ill-afford any more slip-ups if they are to win the East of Scotland League title this season.

Raymond Carr’s side failed to register three points last weekend having been held to a 3-3 draw at Stirling University – a result that maintains champions Leith Athletic’s one-point lead at the top with the clubs now having played the same number of games.

And Devlin, who notched his side’s third to take his tally to 17 in the league this season, is adamant they must do everything they can to ensure they win all of their remaining fixtures.

“It was a sore one to take. We made three mistakes with them catching us on the counter so we’ve got to cut it out,” 23-year-old Devlin said ahead of his side’s home encounter with Coldstream tomorrow.

“Stirling are a tough side so it’s always difficult going up there as they’re a well-organised team. But we missed a lot of chances so, at the end of the day, we’ve only really got ourselves to blame.

“We can’t afford to drop any points between now and the end of the season.

“The ball is in Leith’s court but they’ve still got to come to Saughton so I still think we’re favourites. We’re coming off a 3-0 win at Leith last month so we’ll be confident of getting a result at home against them.

“We must get back to winning ways tomorrow. We’ve already beaten Coldstream a couple of times in cup competitions this season so we need to continue that.”

With the end-of-season fixtures still to be released, Devlin says he would love nothing more than a final-day showdown with their nearest rivals.

“To play Leith on the final day of the season is just what we want,” he said. “I think it would make for a cracking game were we both to continue winning between now and then. I’m sure Leith would love that opportunity as well.”

Derek Riddel takes his Leith side to Eyemouth United whilst Tynecastle visit bottom side Burntisland Shipyard. Ormiston host Heriot-Watt University.