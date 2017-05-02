East of Scotland: Summer slog paying off for Lothian Thistle

Goalkeeper Kevin Swain believes he and his Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale team-mates are currently reaping the rewards for their efforts during pre-season.

Raymond Carr’s men secured their third trophy of the campaign on Saturday with a 6-1 victory over Lochar Thistle in the South & East Cup Winners Shield at New King Edward Park, the club having already won both the Alex Jack and East of Scotland Cups this term.

However, despite revealing the squad celebrated their latest glory with a “few light ales”, Swain is confident his team-mates have enough in the tank to secure another cup final appearance tomorrow night when they host Coldstream in the semi final of the King Cup.

“The boys worked so hard before a ball was even kicked and we’re still working hard during the week in training so I’ve no worries over our fitness,” the 31-year-old said.

“We keep going right until the last minute so that shows just how fit the guys are. We got together on Saturday night and watched the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko fight so we enjoyed ourselves.

“It’s our third trophy we’ve won this season and we’re still after another two (King Cup and the league). It’s been a terrific season so far, so we’ve just got to give it that final push. It was a good performance on Saturday and once we got going, the result was never in doubt.

“But it’s a quick turnaround with Coldstream here tomorrow night.

“We are hungry and want to win as many trophies as we can so we’ll keep going right until the end of the season. The league is still our main priority.”

Elsewhere, Leith Athletic will play Tynecastle in Sunday’s League Cup final after they edged past Heriot-Watt 2-1 whilst Tynie saw off Peebles Rovers 3-0 in their league clash.

League leaders Leith visit Tweedmouth tonight.