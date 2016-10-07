East of Scotland: Tynecastle aim to set down marker

Tynecastle manager Stevie Vinter insists his players will be going all out this weekend to prove there is a third team in this season’s East of Scotland title race.

Both Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale and reigning champions Leith Athletic have enjoyed success at the top in recent seasons, but Vinter is convinced his players are a match for either of those sides on their day.

Tynie meet Lothian at Saughton Enclosure tomorrow in what is a dress rehearsal for this month’s Alex Jack Cup final two weeks on Sunday.

“We know when we play well we can compete against these teams. I’m happy for people to talk about a two-horse race as we’ll just go about our business and see where we are come May,” Vinter explained.

“On paper we’ve got a huge month ahead as we play Lothian tomorrow then again in the final of the Alex Jack Cup before we’re back to league duty against Leith. It’s important we just take each game as it comes.

“Lothian are the in-form team at the moment. They’ve only played one league game, but they’ve won every time they’ve taken to the park in all their other League Cup matches. We know the challenge, but we’ll be going there to win, like we do every week.

“It’s probably a good thing for both teams to play each other two weeks before the final. I’ve watched Lothian a couple of times. They’ve watched us, I know that, so we’ll have a good idea of what to expect and the players are all looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, Leith will look to recover from their midweek disappointment of going out of the William Hill Scottish Cup in their first-round replay with Lowland League opposition Cumbernauld Colts.

Tomorrow Derek Riddel takes his side over the Forth to play struggling Burntisland Shipyard at Recreation Park.

Elsewhere, Heriot-Watt University are in action against their Stirling counterparts at Gannochy Sports Centre.

Banji Koya’s men have won both of their opening league fixtures so far this term.