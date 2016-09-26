East of Scotland: Tynie’s Pieyam a hit thanks to his missus

Tynecastle striker Pieyam Khosrowpour says he’s grateful to girlfriend Lisa for giving him the go-ahead to play football again.

The 29-year-old took some time out from the game last year having just become a father to daughter Essie but has quickly rediscovered his scoring touch this season, netting a hat-trick on Saturday to send Steven Vinter’s men into the final of the Alex Jack Cup.

In danger of exiting the competition at the penultimate stage having found themselves trailing 2-0 to Heriot-Watt University, the home side rallied, scoring four goals to blow the students away at Saughton Enclosure.

Tynie will now meet the winner of the this weekend’s other semi-final tie between Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale and Peebles Rovers.

And now Khosrowpour, who only joined the club earlier this month, is determined to make the most of his opportunity.

“I was meant to join the club last season but, with work commitments and the birth of my daughter, it just didn’t happen,” the 29-year-old explained. “But the coaching team spoke to me again and my missus then gave me the go-ahead. She’s the important one! I missed the game against Whitehill a couple of weeks back as it was my wee girl’s first birthday but it’s been brilliant so far as I feel mentally sharper. I didn’t realise there were so many cup games in this league but, to be in a final so early in the season is great. Anything can happen in a final. I would expect it to be Lothian as I think they’ll get through their tie against Peebles Rovers this weekend.”

On the match itself, Khosrowpour said: “Heriot-Watt started really well so it was difficult but, from half an hour onwards, it was all about Tynecastle. Thankfully for me, I managed to get my goals and I think there’s a really good chance we’ll go on and have a good year.

“I believe we can challenge for the title. It’s a long, hard season but we’ve just got to do the best we can.”

Elsewhere, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale were 2-0 winners over Tweedmouth Rangers in their Football Nation Qualifying Cup first-round tie and Ormiston fell to a 4-1 defeat by Stirling University in what was their first East of Scotland League fixture of the season.