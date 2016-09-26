Easter Road rout boosts Hibs Ladies ahead of Bayern visit

Hibs Ladies boss Chris Roberts was delighted his players made the most of a rare outing at Easter Road as they warmed up for their Champions League Round of 32 clash against Bayern Munich with a thumping 5-0 victory over Stirling University.

The Hibees remain five points adrift of reigning champions Glasgow City – who edged out Spartans 1-0 at Ainslie Park – at the top, goals from Lucy Graham, Kirsty Smith, Rachel McLauchlan, Lisa Robertson and Sarah Ewens contributing to the rout.

Hibs are on their travels this weekend at Forfar Farmington before the face their biggest test of the season next Wednesday when German giants Bayern are in town.

“We wanted to give the girls a feel for the place and make sure they are accustomed to the surroundings,” said Roberts, whose regular home ground is Broxburn’s Albyn Park.

“The pitch is bit bigger than what we’re used to but we’re very lucky that we have so many international players who play on grass pitches and in stadiums regularly. I thought some of the goals we scored on Sunday were excellent. It was great to see the goals shared throughout the team as well.”

With just 90 minutes of competitive action left between now and the first leg of the Bayern tie in Leith, Roberts accepts he has some big decisions to make in the week ahead.

“I’m getting closer to finalising the team but there are still places up for grabs,” he said. “Everyone wants to be involved so I’ve got a tough job. Bayern have international players right throughout their team – five of them have just won the Olympics. But Scotland have also just qualified for next year’s European Championships where we had five players involved in the squad, Joelle (Murray) and Kirsty both played ninety minutes in Iceland last week and we also had a couple away with the under-19s so we’re not short of experience.”

In SWPL 2, Hearts prevailed 1-0 at Jeanfield Swifts while Hutchison Vale were 5-0 winners at Inverness City.