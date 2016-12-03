Edinburgh City 14s defeat Currie to make Pilmar Smith semi-finals

Edinburgh City 14s edged out Currie Star 14s 3-1 at Forrester High School to reach the Pilmar Smith Cup semi-finals.

City were the livelier in the opening stages and made their efforts count as Sam Rutter’s cross was steered in at the back post by Charlie Cameron, to make it 1-0.

Currie had to fashion a response and they weren’t far off finding a quick equaliser. After settling into the game Currie worked the ball well from out wide on the right into the middle. Calum Gourlay picked it up and tried his luck from the edge of the box but narrowly sent the ball wide of the left post.

With that the game opened up as both teams pressed forward in search of goals. City were the next to threaten as Rutter cut inside from the left and rifled an effort at goal that came inches away from finding the target.

Currie looked formidable in attack but couldn’t quite break the City defence down in the final third. Up the other end City looked lively and Cameron was in the thick of the action once again. The No. 7 hit a stinging shot from ten yards that Currie keeper James Vair got down well to save.

The warning signs weren’t heeded by Currie and they paid the price as City made it 2-0. Callum McDiarmid shot from the right of the box and Lewis Flint followed up the rebound to turn the ball into an empty net.

Into the second half City stepped things up a gear. They worked hard off the ball and when they had possession they looked to pose a constant threat. A third goal looked likely and five minutes into the second half it almost came to fruition. Roddy MacKay beat his marker down the right and delivered the ball across the face of goal, but no-one get on the end of it.

It looked like game over for Currie but out of nowhere they grabbed a goal to make it 1-2. A dangerous ball into the City box wasn’t dealt with and Ben Flockhart punished the opposition with a killer finish from close range.

Currie had a wonderful chance to move on level terms as Zack Neil had time and space to shoot from the right of the box, but his effort flew inches wide of the City goal.

Currie looked the more likely to score as Neil and Flockhart tested keeper Joseph Crow. The City man between the sticks was alert to deal with any potential danger, intercepting crosses well.

It was encouraging for the hosts and they built from the back to eventually seal the victory with a third of the cup tie.

Rutter struck a pinpoint free-kick high into the Currie goal to cement the win.

Late on Currie tried desperately to at least pick up another goal for their efforts but it wasn’t to be as City maintained solid defensive work at the back.

Coach Alan Fletcher was pleased to see his side pick up the points.

“It was a hard fought victory in a game that was too close to call. We’ve had a good start to the season, in a very competitive league, with six to eight teams all with a chance of winning the league.

The main thing is that we continue to focus on playing as a team and having fun,” he said.

Edinburgh City 14s: Joseph Crow, Ryan Gorman, Aiden Jeffrey, Roddy MacKay, Finlay Byers, Ryan Norris, Charlie Cameron, Douglas Shaw, James Jackson, Lewis Flint, Callum McDiarmid, Kyle Henderson, Matthew Young, Matthew Torrance, Sam Rutter.

Currie Star 14s: Reece Marjoribank, Max Donaldson, Coll Dracup, Calum McKendry, Cameron Elmslie, Ben Flockhart, Zack Neil, Josh I’Anson, Cameron Scaife, James Vair, Callum Walker, Calum Gourlay, Struan Martin, Tom Borley, Steven Logan.