Edinburgh City proving they’re no soft touch, says Beattie

After a chastening start to life in the SPFL, Edinburgh City seem to be finding their feet.

A nine-game losing streak through July and August has given way to a sequence of two draws from their three games in September. Their trip to Annan Athletic on Saturday should probably have brought a first victory in the senior ranks, with Gary Jardine’s steadily-improving side bossing most of the second half after Steven Swinglehurst’s own goal just after the break cancelled out David McKenna’s first-half opener for the hosts.

City remain three points adrift of Stirling Albion at the foot of League Two, but the feeling that they are about to embark on a run of form is growing.

Striker Craig Beattie, who made his first start since mid-August after a calf injury, said: “It told the story at the end of the game that the Annan manager [Jim Chapman] was going mental at me and some other players. I think that’s his frustration at not picking up three points against Edinburgh City.

“Teams seem to be viewing us as an easy three points but we’ve actually been very competitive in all our games bar one this season.

“Our gaffer was frustrated that we never won it. The first half was very level but in the second half we were all over them. We could have won at Annan and we could have won a few weeks away to Stirling Albion, so we’re very close. It’s a hard league and it’s a huge step up for lads who have been playing in the Lowland League but we’ve certainly picked up since the start of the season.”

Beattie, whose header forced Swinglehurst to nod into his own net in the 48th minute, had three good chances to win it, while Ousman See and Chris McKee also went close in a second half controlled by City.

Jardine made seven changes to the side that lost meekly at home to Montrose in their previous match, with new recruit Marc Laird handed his debut in attack and Andrew Stobie replacing Callum Antell in goals. “The performance last week was unacceptable but the seven who came in did themselves no harm at all,” said the manager. “We’re disappointed we didn’t win but that’s a measure of how well we’re progressing. I thought we did enough in the second half to win it.”

Annan: Currie, Black, Watson, Krissian, Swinglehurst, Finnie, Cuddihy, Ramsay (Dachnowicz 86), Robertson, Wright (Smith 58), McKenna (Park 73). Unused substitutes: Mitchell, Asghar, Ribeiro, Lucas.

Edinburgh City: Stobie, Dunsmore, Mbu, Harrison, Muhsin, McKee, See (Allum 81), Gair, Beattie (McFarland 90), Dunn (Caddow 90), Laird. Unused subs: Donaldson, Cummings, Guthrie Antell.