Edinburgh City sign former Man City midfielder Marc Laird

Edinburgh City have signed former Manchester City and Millwall midfielder Marc Laird.

The 30-year-old, who was born in the Capital, has made over 250 appearances in England, also turning out for Leyton Orient, Southend United, Tranmere Rovers and Yeovil Town.

Laird was initially only using training facilities with City, having known manager Gary Jardine since before his move to Manchester. He spent four years with the Blues but never made a competitive first-team appearance, scoring once in a pre-season friendly.

After being impressed by the quality of squad at Meadowbank, Laird has agreed to sign on to aid City in their first-ever season in League Two. Their search for a first win of the season continues with a trip to Annan Athletic on Saturday, with Laird in contention to play some part.

“Marc is a quality footballer, who is vastly experienced having tasted success in being promoted with Millwall but more recently helping Yeovil Town to stay in the Football League last season,” said Jardine. “The players are working extremely hard to turn things around just now and bringing in someone of Marc’s quality will give everyone at the club a lift.”