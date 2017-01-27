Edinburgh Uni seek someone to kick off a goal rush

It has become patently obvious where Edinburgh University’s problems lie this season. Their inability to convert goalscoring chances, just 20 from 19 league matches, has proved to be the students’ downfall so far.

But that frustration is felt even more by manager Dorian Ogunro who says his side have acquitted themselves really well this term.

Uni are in action at Roswell tomorrow against hosts Whitehill Welfare seeking just their fifth victory of the Lowland League campaign. The club are third from bottom and are just five points better off than Preston Athletic at the foot. “This season has been really strange to be honest. We’ve actually been playing well we just can’t score goals. We’re always in games and create plenty of chances but we don’t take them,” Ogunro explained.

“Jack Guthrie is still banging them in the same way he was last season. The reason we did reasonably well last year was that whilst we had a solid defence, we had goals coming from all over the park. It was a good balance to have. That’s just not been happening this year.

“Defensively, we’re one of the best teams in the league having conceded just 25. We’re playing well enough so I think we’ll start picking up the points we deserve. We did lose some players who were scoring last year over the summer and we’ve not been able to replace them.

“But the onus isn’t always on the front players to come up with the goals. Guys need to be chipping in from elsewhere. It’s really up to the rest of the team to contribute a bit more.”

Despite a tough run of fixtures next month in which Uni go head-to-head against three of the league’s top five sides, Orguno is adamant the threat of relegation hasn’t even crossed his mind.

“We’re not looking over our shoulders at all,” he said. “Of course I think we could be in a better position if we’d scored more goals. But the boys are training really well so they just need to take that into games.

“I think we just need a little bit of luck as well but I’m sure we’ll be fine. It’s this time of year when games are on and then off so there’s no consistency.

“We’ve got a tough run of games at the moment with Whitehill tomorrow followed by Spartans, Cumbernauld [Colts] and then East Kilbride so there’s no huge amount of pressure to win these games. If we can pick anything up then it would be a huge bonus.

“If we get things right on the day then we’re more than capable of picking up all three points at Whitehill tomorrow. I’d be disappointed if we came away with nothing put it that way.”

Whitehill boss David Bingham, meanwhile, has urged his players to start making their opponents work for their rewards if they are to have any chance of finishing in the top four.

“We’ve got to stop giving away silly goals and making things more difficult for ourselves,” Bingham said. “If you are beaten by teams who can carve you open through good football then that’s life, I can accept that. But it’s the way we’ve been losing games that is disappointing because I know we’ve got better players than that.

“Edinburgh Uni are a very welll organised side so we’re going to have to do well to break them down. If we get chances we’ll need to take them because I don’t think we’ll get many. They’ve also got Guthrie up front who is very sharp, scores goals so if we offer chances his way then I’ve no doubts he’ll take them.”

Elsewhere this weekend, Alex Cunningham takes his Civil Service Strollers team to the Borders to play Dalbeattie Star whilst Preston Atheltic host Gala Fairydean Rovers at the Pennypit.

On Sunday third-placed Spartans meet East Stirlingshire at Ochilview where victory for the Capital outfit would move Dougie Samuel’s side to within a point of their opponents.