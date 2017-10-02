Edinburgh University boss left disappointed by Kilby draw

Edinburgh University boss Dorian Ogunro was left disappointed not to emerge with all three points from their 1-1 draw with Lowland League champions East Kilbride.

The students went ahead after just 30 seconds at Peffermill on Saturday through Finn Daniels-Yeoman’s wonder strike from 40 yards that had visiting goalkeeper Jacob Kean clutching at thin air.

The Uni carved out numerous chances thereafter, particularly in the first half, but were unable to add to their lead and paid the price for some slack finishing when Liam Coogans turned home from close range with 18 minutes left to play.

The Capital outfit remain second-bottom of the table, but are closing in on the sides above them following a poor start to the campaign that saw them lose three of their first four league fixtures. Ogunro now believes his team are finally moving in the right direction.

“We defended comfortably and we never looked in danger of conceding, although we could have done a lot better with their goal. They had more pressure in the second half but I still think we should have won so I am slightly disappointed,” the Uni boss said. “It’s the first time we’ve taken anything off of East Kilbride so it’s a good point, but it is only a point.

“We had the best chances of the game, particularly in the first half. They are a good side but I know we will do well once we have our settled squad. We’ve added three or four from the freshers trials who look like they’re really going to bring something to the table, so I’m really happy with the group we’ve got.

“It’s just frustrating it’s taken two months into the season to get to a place that I know we could have got to a lot earlier. The new boys will improve the team so we have better options than what we had last year.”

Ogunro singled out praise for midfielder Daniel-Yeomans, who aside from his quite breathtaking strike, was head and shoulders above the other 19 outfield players.

“Finn is just immense every week. It was an incredible goal and that’s what he’s got about him,” he said. “We’ve had a look back at it on the camera in the changing room and it just gets better every time.”

Daniels-Yeoman’s opener galvanised the students from the off as they came within inches of doubling their lead in the tenth minute.

A surging run down the left from Rafa Calbacho, the Spanish winger who terrorised the Kilby defence all afternoon, flashed his cross just beyond team-mate Joe Boyle.

Full-back Luke Murray’s pinpoint delivery from the right was then headed just over by Czech playmaker Santeri Kuivalainen as the hosts continued to dominate.

Sean Winter had Billy Stark’s men’s first attempt on goal on the half hour mark but his header was also off target.

Calbacho then delayed his shot on Kean’s goal inside the penalty area following a mazy run from just inside his own half as the Madrid native was denied by a last-ditch tackle.

The South Lanarkshire club improved after the break and posed a greater threat to Mark Tait’s goal, Adam Strachan sliding the ball into the path of Keiran Campbell who looked destined to score only to be denied by Paul Sutherland’s timely intervention.

However, their patience was rewarded in the 72nd minute when the Uni defence failed to close down a Bernard Coll effort from 18 yards and although Tait was there to parry the full-back’s fierce drive, Coogans was first to react to knock in the loose ball.

Edinburgh University: Tait, Murray, Condie, Verkaik, Sutherland, Daniels-Yeoman, Evans, Ritchie, Boyle (McNicholas 65), Kuivalainen, Calbacho. Subs: Davison, Flett, Swan, Gair, Maskrey.

East Kilbride: Kean, McCann (Proctor 8 Millar 44), Coll, Russell, Stevenson, Gibbons, Winter, McBride, Coogans, Campbell (McNeil 63), Strachan. Subs: McGinley, Anderson, Hughes, Zata.