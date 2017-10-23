Edinburgh University boss slams sloppy students despite cup win

Edinburgh University boss Dorian Ogunro was far from happy despite his side’s comfortable South Region Challenge Cup victory over East of Scotland League outfit Burntisland Shipyard.

Two goals in each half ensured the students’ place in the third-round draw, but Ogunro felt there was a sloppiness about their play that could have gone against them had they been up against superior opposition.

In truth, if the hosts were going to have an off day then this was the weekend for it. Shipyard were so futile in the final third that Uni could have played without No 1 Callum Davison between the sticks.

It was a fairly low-key affair at East Peffermill and quite a contrast to the hustle and bustle of the Scottish Cup second-round defeat to Fraserburgh just seven days prior.

“I’m happy we’re through, but we could have done a lot better in the first half. We went comfortably 2-0 up but our mentality was all wrong and it wasn’t as professional as it should have been,” Ogunro said afterwards. “I don’t think the players took it for granted, but I think they knew they could get away with not pushing themselves 100 per cent so I’m disappointed with that.

“We were much better in the second half and I don’t think we got as much out of it as we deserved with some of our play. We are trying to get some continuity around the squad, so it doesn’t matter who we’re playing.”

Ogunro made no fewer than five changes to the team that had started the previous weekend, but admitted his hand was forced.

“We didn’t have a choice really as we had seven or eight first-team players unavailable, but the boys that came in did a good job and worked hard in the second half. Last week’s defeat to Fraserburgh was really disappointing as we didn’t play anywhere near what we’re capable of, so it was a decent game to get ourselves back into things. This is the biggest cup competition, other than the Scottish Cup, so we want to get as far as we can.”

Mark Gair thought he’d given the home side the lead in the 15th minute, but the full-back had strayed into an offside position.

However, the Uni weren’t to be denied just three minutes later as Shipyard goalkeeper Sean Malpas completely misjudged a David Maskrey cross from the left and fumbled the ball into his own net.

Winger Maskrey then crossed for Nathan Evans, son of former Hibs striker Gareth, to double the Capital side’s lead midway through the first half.

Evans had the ball in the net for a second time eight minutes after the restart but was denied by the linesman’s flag on the far side.

Max Condie was proving a real threat down the left but time again there were no takers in a green jersey to turn home his pinpoint deliveries.

The visitors’ frustration grew as the match wore on and substitute Jack Guthire compounded a wasteful afternoon for the Fife side when he latched onto Callum MacDonald’s pass to round Malpas and net from a tight angle with 20 minutes left.

Guthrie should have had a second just minutes later but last season’s top scorer header over the crossbar from another inviting Condie cross.

Substitute Connor Watt, however, did manage a fourth goal of the afternoon with five minutes to spare when his intended cross ricocheted off a defender to deceive Malpas at the near post.

Watt and Guthrie both spurned good opportunities to add to the students’ lead in the final few minutes.

Edinburgh University: Davison, Gair, Condie, Verkaik, Swan, Calbacho, McNicholas (MacDonald 63), Ritchie, Evans (Guthrie 60), Hendry (Watt 75), Maskrey. Subs: McCrossan.

Burntisland Shipyard: Malpas, Powrie (Ferry 66), Anderson, Bell, Strang, Glancy, Kinnaird, Jonathan Galloway (Jordan Galloway 85), Hamilton, McCauley (McAleavey 77), Breen. Subs: Lambie, Saunders, Ford.