Edinburgh University edged out by Gretna 2008

Conditions were excellent at Raydale Park as Gretna 2008 edged Edinburgh University 1-0.

The home side went close from an early corner when a powerful header from Gray struck the bar with Tait beaten.

Gretna took the lead on 22 minutes when a long throw-in from the left eluded the Edinburgh defence and Stuart Gray scooped the ball home from five yards.

Edinburgh went close to equalizing on 42 minutes when a deflected cross from Ritchie struck the near post, but the Gretna keeper gathered the rebound before either Swan or Boyle could gain possession.

Edinburgh’s Daniels-Yeoman struck a drive that was deflected wide in the opening minute of the second half, but from then on little was seen of Edinburgh as an attacking force.

Gretna was generally quicker to the ball, they retained possession well, and their probing attacking plays continually stretched the Edinburgh defence.

Hope, Connolly, Smith and Gray all went close before first Tait and then Flett denied goalbound efforts from Connolly and Gray.

Both sides made substitutions as the game went into the final quarter, but little changed in respect of the balance of play. Gretna continued to play with confidence and fluency throughout the side, strong in defence and threatening in attack. Edinburgh’s Flett fired in a powerful 30 yard strike, but this sailed just over Jamieson’s goal.

Despite the close scoreline Gretna thoroughly deserved the three points they gained.

Gretna 2008: Jamieson, Atkinson, Black, Wadge, Little, Studholme, Uphill, (McAnespie 62), Hope, Connolly, Gray (Grandison 79), Smith (Tremble 86). Subs not used: Jolly, Gourlay, Norman and Johnson.

Edinburgh University: Tait, Murray, Flett, Sutherland, Condie, Daniels-Yeoman, Swan, Ritchie (Evans 64), Boyle, Gair, McNicholas (David Maskrey 75). Subs not used: Verkaik, McLean, McDonald and Barnes.