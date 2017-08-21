Edinburgh University too good for Whitehill Welfare

A strike in each half proved to be enough as Edinburgh University beat Whitehill Welfare in testing conditions at Peffermill.

It took both sides time to settle and there were some scrappy opening exchanges in the swirling wind.

Kyle Mitchell made a good run down the right but no-one was able to connect with his dangerous ball across the Students’ goal.

With 20 minutes played Hamish Hunter did well to control a Sonny Swanson corner from the right and his well placed volley from the edge of the box was tipped over by Edinburgh’s Mark Tait. On 36 minutes Whitehill’s Ross Jardine reacted sharply to push a Mark Gair corner out from his goalmouth and over the bar.

Moments later though Gair gave the home side the lead. A free kick was awarded out near the same corner flag and his whipped cross found its way past everyone and into the net.

The visitors looked for a way back into the game and Ryan Stevenson found Kyle Mitchell but his effort went wide.

Bang on the hour mark Dorian Ogunro’s side doubled their advantage. A corner kick was only cleared to the edge of the box and substitute Greg Swann steered his low shot in through a crowd of bodies.

There were efforts on goal at both ends as first Tait gathered a Swanson shot from 20 yards and then a Mark Gair ball into the box was headed wide.

James Flynn handed the Welfare a lifeline ten minutes from time when nodding in a Swanson cross from the left at the back post.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser and after a strong driving run from Murray his goalbound effort was pushed away by Tait. With the ball loose in the box was a timely intervention from a home defender who poked the ball away with two forwards ready to pounce and that was as close as Whitehill were to come.

Edinburgh University: Tait, Murray, Condie, Sutherland, Verkaik, Daniels-Yeomans (Swann 50), Gair, Ritchie, Guthrie, Boyle, McNicholas. Subs not used: Flett, Evans, Madonald

Whitehill Welfare: Jardine, Stevenson, Murray, Trialist, Watson, McPartlin (Smith 66), Hunter (Lucas 66), Wright, Gormley (Flynn 66), Mitchell, Swanson. Subs not used Knox, Robertson, L.Barrett, Taylor