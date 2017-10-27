EoS: Heriot-Watt aim to take it out on Fishermen

Heriot-Watt University will hope to put this week’s 7-1 thrashing at Kelty Hearts behind them as they visit Eyemouth United tomorrow on East of Scotland League duty.

Banji Koya’s men came a cropper at New Central Park on Tuesday night as the league’s newest members and former Junior outfit went top for the first time this season.

It’s just the second time fourth-placed Watt have been beaten this term but the students will be confident of putting things right in the Borders against their struggling hosts.

Meanwhile, Alex Jack Cup winners Tynecastle return to action for the first time following their triumph almost a fortnight ago when they welcome Stirling University to Saughton Enclosure.

Tynie were left idle last weekend following the postponement of their South Region Challenge Cup second-round tie with ground-sharing rivals Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale. Manager Stevie Vinter has previously vented his frustration over the state of the surface at the Capital venue and will be hoping the game gets the go ahead this weekend.

Third-placed Leith Athletic will be looking to keep the pressure on the teams above them when they entertain bottom side Tweedmouth Rangers at Meadowbank 3G.

Steve Chalmers and Leighton Jones’ side bounced back from their Alex Jack Cup final loss to see off divisional rivals Preston Athletic in last weekend’s South Region Challenge Cup clash. Opponents Tweedmouth have struggled defensively conceding 47 goals in just eight matches and can expect another tough afternoon.

League champions Lothian, who progressed to the League Cup second round with a 2-0 win over Peebles Rovers on Wednesday night, head for Hibs’ Training Centre at East Mains where pointless Ormiston await.