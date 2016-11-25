EoS League: Heriot-Watt don’t want a hat-trick of league defeats

Heriot-Watt University boss Banji Koya will resume his position in the dugout hopeful that his team can return to winning ways following back-to-back league defeats.

Koya was a notable absentee from last weekend’s 3-2 defeat by Coldstream at Riccarton due to a friend’s wedding but will travel south tomorrow for the return fixture against their Borders opponents.

Despite the recent losses to Coldstream and reigning East of Scotland League champions Leith Athletic, the students remain the team to catch having taken 15 points from a possible 24 so far this term.

“I wasn’t there last week so it’s a clean slate as far as I’m concerned,” Koya said. “I’ve gauged from training this week the players have moved on from it so that’s the main thing.

“I’ve spoken to my coaching staff and they were of the opinion that we played pretty well, it was just down to individual errors which cost us. I actually had a look at the Coldstream website and they were very complimentary towards us so that was nice to hear.

“We are always looking at performance levels so it’s good from the players’ point of view that other coaches around the league are impressed with how we’ve been playing. It’s a positive we’re playing them so soon after losing to them as it gives us a chance of a quick-fix.

“We know how they play so we’ll be looking to exploit their weaknesses. It will be a different game tomorrow, it’s a tighter pitch but we’re confident of coming away with something.”

Elsewhere, Tynecastle will be looking to continue their good form of late when they visit bottom club Burntisland Shipyard. Tynie, who recently saw off Lowland League side Spartans in the South Region Challenge Cup, came from two down to win 3-2 at joint-league leaders Eyemouth United.

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale host Stirling University at Saughton Enclosure whilst Leith welcome Eyemouth to Meadowbank 3G. Ormiston visit Tweedmouth Rangers.