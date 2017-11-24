EoS: Preston know title hopes will be panned with another Kelty defeat

East Lothian outfit Preston Athletic play current table-toppers Kelty Hearts for the second time in a fortnight when they visit New Central Park in Fife tomorrow.

The Panners were beaten 4-1 by the pre-season favourites at the Pennypit earlier this month and are braced for an even tougher test this weekend on Kelty’s home patch. Preston are five points adrift of their undefeated opponents in third spot and cannot afford to fall further behind if they are to be considered genuine title contenders this season.

Elsewhere, second-place Leith Athletic, who also trail Kelty by five points, will be looking to keep the pressure on when they visit Coldstream’s Home Park tomorrow.

Ormiston will be aiming for back-to-back wins when they host Burntisland Shipyard at Recreation Park. Richie Weir’s men picked up their first points of the season in last weekend’s morale-boosting 2-1 win at Eyemouth United. Heriot-Watt University, meanwhile, entertain Peebles Rovers at Oriam.

In the Football Nation Qualifying Cup second round, Tynecastle welcome East of Scotland League rivals Eyemouth to Saughton Enclosure.

And in the South Region Challenge Cup, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale, who were knocked out of the William Hill Scottish Cup 7-1 by St Mirren six days ago, are at Glasgow University.