EoS: Resurgent Preston Athletic face their biggest test yet

Preston Athletic face arguably their biggest test of the season so far when Alex Jack Cup winners Tynecastle visit the Pennypit tomorrow on East of Scotland League duty.

The Panners have been in terrific form lately, the likes of on-loan Spartans winger Jonny Grotlin and Greig Binnie netting for fun in recent weeks. Paul Riley and Jack Lynch’s men have picked up 19 points from their previous seven league encounters and are just five points adrift of table-toppers Kelty Hearts.

However, the visit of a fired-up Tynie outfit, who suffered a surprising 2-1 home loss to Stirling University six days ago, has the makings of a terrific spectacle.

Second-placed Leith Athletic entertain city rivals Heriot-Watt University at Meadowbank 3G. The hosts stormed to an impressive 9-0 win in their last outing against bottom club Tweedmouth Rangers and will be confident of picking up another three points in front of their own supporters.

Watt have the incentive of moving above their opponents in the table were they to pull off a win. Captain and striker Anton Dowds is in a rich vein of form having netted five goals in his past three appearances.

Meanwhile, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale are in action at Saughton Enclosure for the second time in just three days as they await the visit of Peebles Rovers.

Raymond Carr’s men saw off a plucky Coldstream side 3-2 on Wednesday night, an Andy Common own goal and Sean Wringe brace securing the points for the Capital outfit. Lothian are six points off Kelty in fourth place but they have played two games fewer.

Ormiston, who are yet to pick up a point in the league this season, travel to Home Park to play hosts Coldstream.

Richie Weir’s side have lost all nine league fixtures so far and are in desperate need of a change in fortune. The two sides met in July in the Qualifying League Cup section with the Borders side taking the honours 3-1.