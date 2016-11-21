EoS: Tynecastle urged to improve their woeful home record

Tynecastle boss Stevie Vinter has urged his players to start picking up points at home if they wish to be considered genuine East of Scotland League title contenders this season.

The Capital outfit came from two goals down on Saturday to overhaul joint-league leaders Eyemouth United 3-2 in the Borders – goals from Antonio Brkic, Mikey Catlin and Dean Crabbe ensuring a third victory away from Saughton Enclosure already this term.

However, they have only been able to muster one point from a possible six on home soil – a 2-2 draw with Stirling University followed the 3-0 defeat by Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale at Saughton Enclosure – the match ultimately being classed as an away fixture for Tynie due to the fact they groundshare with their city rivals.

“The only place we haven’t won in the league this season is Saughton and that includes the only away game we have failed to win this season against Lothian!” said Vinter whose side are in seventh spot, six points off the top but have three games to catch up on.

“We also drew with Stirling at home but we’ve been to some tough places and won. If you go to Peebles, Stirling and Eyemouth and come away with nine points then we’d take that every day of the week. We’ve got another away match to Burntisland this weekend so we’re hoping for another win.

“Saturday was a real tough match as Eyemouth are a right good side. It’s much easier when you get yourselves in front believe me, but the guys have got great character and I can’t praise them enough. We’re on a good run – it’s never an easy place to go. When you’ve come off the back of such a good result like we had against Spartans the week before it can be difficult. We’ve just got to approach it one game at a time.”

Joint-league leaders Heriot-Watt University were edged out 3-2 by Coldstream at Riccarton whilst Ormiston swept aside bottom club Burntisland Shipyard 4-0 at Recreation Park to move five points clear of their opponents.

In the South Region Challenge Cup, Lothian Thistle booked their quarter-final spot with a 3-0 victory over Glasgow University at Saughton.