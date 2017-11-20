EoS wrap: Tynecastle qualify for Scottish Cup | Leith edge Shipyard

Tynecastle will play in next season’s William Hill Scottish Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

A 3-0 victory over South of Scotland League opponents Mid Annandale in the South and East Cup Winners Shield at Oriam on Sunday ensured the Capital side will be represented in the first preliminary round next September.

Stevie Vinter’s men sealed their spot in Scottish football’s most prestigious competition in convincing fashion, Robbie Mason, Robbie McIntyre and Stewart Adams all on target as Tynie added to the Alex Jack Cup they won last month.

Meanwhile, in the East of Scotland League, Leith Athletic edged out Burntisland Shipyard 4-3 in a thriller at Recreation Park. The Meadowbank-based side, who remain five points adrift of current leaders Kelty Hearts, fell behind in the third minute to Rab Kinnaird’s strike. Oban Anderson restored parity with a curling shot before the hosts regained the lead through Craig Watt.

Brodie Mackenzie, who had been so impressive in the South Region Challenge Cup win over Edinburgh University 10 days ago, made it 2-2 with an acute finish. Darren Barclay put Leith ahead for the first time but Callum McAuley’s pinpoint free kick levelled things up again.

However, Leith weren’t to be outdone in Fife as Neil Middleton struck the winner in added on time.

Preston Athletic are level on points with Leith after they emerged with a 3-1 win at Stirling University.

Despite trailing at the interval, second-half goals from Jonny Grotlin and a Greig Binnie brace won it for the Panners.

Anton Dowds’ double wasn’t enough to earn Heriot-Watt University all three points as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Coldstream. However, Ormiston picked up their first points of the season to move off the foot of the table with a 2-1 win at Eyemouth United.