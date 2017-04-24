Fringe players help keep Hibs Ladies on top

Hibs Ladies’ midfielder Rachael Small says Sunday’s 3-1 win at Celtic merely underlines the strength in depth of Chris Roberts’ SWPL 1 title-chasing squad.

The Hibees boss has been unable to call on several key players in recent weeks due to injury, including captain Joelle Murray, but goals from Small, her third of the season, Abi Harrison and Katey Turner ensured the Capital outfit emerged from K-Park with all three points. Hibs sit top of the league having won all four of their opening matches this season.

“I think a lot of the fringe players have been knocking on the door recently, even towards the end of last season,” said Small, who is also the fiancée of Hibs winger Martin Boyle. “But it has been disappointing with the numbers we’re down to due to injuries in the team at the moment, but everyone’s thrilled with those who have stepped up to the plate.

“We knew Celtic would be tough opponents but we dug deep and were delighted to get the three points.

“We’re just taking it one game at a time. We realise a lot of teams will be looking at us as potential league champions along with Glasgow City and Celtic so that’s why it was so important we got the win on Sunday.”

Elsewhere, Spartans are up to third, two points adrift of leaders Hibs after a 1-0 win at Stirling University – Collette Cavanagh netting the only goal. In SWPL 2, Hearts drew 1-1 with Forfar and Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale lost 3-0 at home to Motherwell.