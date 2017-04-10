Guthrie and Collins help Edinburgh Uni celebrate Tait’s landmark

Edinburgh University marked goalkeeper Mark Tait’s 300th appearance with a 3-1 victory over Whitehill.

Welfare hadn’t lost at home in the league since October but fell behind after just eight minutes.

A ball through the middle caused confusion in the home defence and Jack Guthrie was left with the simple task of tapping into the empty net.

Two minutes later, Whitehill should have levelled when Steven Manson crossed from the right and Michael Osborne shot over at the back post from six yards.

The game was wide open and Guthrie went close to a second after a strong run and shot which went over the on-rushing Bryan Young – and crossbar.

At the other end, Dale O’Hara crossed from the left and Kerr Dodds headed just over.

Two minutes later, Dodds made no mistake, collecting an Osborne through-ball and calmly knocking past Tait to equalise.

On 44 minutes, the students were awarded a penalty kick after a foul in the box by Ciaren Chalmers. Young saved the initial effort from Guthrie. However, Bertie Collins was first to the rebound and the visitors’ lead was restored.

After the break, Whitehill were frustrated in their attempts to get back into the game. Manager David Bingham introduced Corey Robertson, Scott Russell and Charlie Adams as they looked for an equaliser but there was only really a half chance for Healy on 75 minutes, but he couldn’t direct his shot on target.

Five minutes from time Whitehill’s task got all the harder when Jamie Chapman was ordered off. Confusion reigned as the assistant referee appeared to flag for offside before the referee flashed a red card at Chapman for a last-man foul.

As Whitehill threw caution to the wind, the visitors were a big threat on the break and, deep into stoppage time, they broke from a Welfare corner and Collins grabbed his second of he game and his side’s third.

Whitehill Welfare: Young, O’Hara (Adams 74), Chalmers, Williams, McGregor (Robertson 55), Manson, Chapman, Osborne, Kerr, Dodds (Russell 65), Healy. Subs: Jameson, Wishart, Palfreyman, Jardine. McGregor.

Edinburgh University: Tait, Murray, MacIntosh, Irvine, Verkaik, Guthrie, Collins, Daniels Yeoman, Nickolaidis, Ritchie, Galbacho. Subs: Scott, Maskray, Davison, Evans, McCrory-Irving.