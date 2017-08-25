Haddington’s Scott Moffat hungry for goals after rapid dozen

Haddington Athletic striker Scott Moffat is hopeful he can continue his stunning start to the Premier League season, despite being on the receiving end of some rough tactics in recent weeks.

The former Lothian Thistle and Whitehill Welfare forward has struck an incredible 12 goals in just five games so far for the Hi-Hi and sits atop of the scoring charts on his own.

Moffat struck four in two separate midweek matches against Dalkeith Thistle and Dunbar United, and followed up his free-scoring exploits last Saturday with hat-trick in a 3-3 draw at home to Kirriemuir Thistle.

“I’ve done not too bad,” said a modest Moffat. “It’s the best start I’ve had in a few years anyway; I’m just happy to be getting back on the scoresheet again.

“It’s good to score goals, but it’s down to the team creating chances. I’ve just found myself in the right place at the right time. I’m three away from last year’s total already so I’m quite happy.

“The last couple of games I’ve taken a few kicks but you’ve just got to rub yourself down and get on with it. The Juniors has more of a physical edge to it, but football is football and you’re going to take knocks everywhere.”

The Millfield Park men somehow only sit fourth ahead of tomorrow’s short trip to Arniston Rangers.

If they can eradicate defensive errors, they won’t be far away from the promotion places under the guidance of former Hearts midfielder Joe Hamill, who stepped up from his assistant manager role to take over the reins from David McGlynn after he departed the club suddenly in mid July.

Moffat added: “Joe hasn’t changed much. He wants us to play football and we’re happy to play under him and Craig [Yuill].

“Joe’s played a lot higher level than us, so he can help us through games and see games out. He’s been brand new.

“A lot of the boys were quite shocked when Davy left, we didn’t find out until a few days later. We’ve adapted to what Joe has to say and taken it from there. It’s his first time being a manager and I think he’s doing a good job.”