Harvey gutted as Penicuik ‘only’ get a point against Bonnyrigg

Penicuik Athletic boss Johnny Harvey believes the fact his side were disappointed only to take a point against Super League title favourites Bonnyrigg Rose shows the progress they are making.

The league leaders looked on course for their sixth win of the season which would have extended their advantage at the top, but were pegged back by a late Neil Martyniuk penalty in Rose boss David White’s first game in charge on a permanent basis.

Harvey said: “When I came here, I didn’t believe we could compete with Bonnyrigg. One of the first comments the committee said to me was: ‘Make sure we finish three spots above the relegation zone, and we’ll be happy’. Now we are going toe-to-toe with clubs like this and I expect that from my players.

“I’m absolutely over the moon with the boys, just gutted to get hit in the last couple of minutes with the goal. We changed the shape after 20 minutes and got ourselves on top and finished the stronger in the first half.

“We started stronger in the second half and we got our goal. Just subconsciously you start sitting a wee bit deeper and you give them possession. As soon as they scored, we got the ball down and started passing it again and we carved them open – we should’ve scored.”

Harvey heaped praise on his players, most notably teenage striker Jack Hamilton, on-loan from Livingston, who looked to have scored the winner in the second half. But he vowed not to let them get complacent.

“He’s raw talent, he’s going to be a player. I never had any doubts he was going to score after he went by the boy, he does it every day in training. To be 17 and showing the maturity he did is brilliant. He bullied the two centre halves at times when he came on.

“We are competing against a powerhouse in Junior football and we’re not, we’re miles off being a powerhouse. The fact we are disappointed that we drew, I think that says so much about the players and the club at this moment.”

Penicuik have been quick out the blocks in their matches so far this season, something that Rose boss White must have identified as the visitors didn’t allow their hosts any time on the ball. That frustrated Penicuik, who went behind on 19 minutes when striker Sean Jamieson lapped up the loose ball and hammered home from close range.

The hosts suffered a further blow when top scorer Keith Lough limped off with a calf injury midway through the first half, with Hamilton replacing him. The 17-year-old was key in the build-up to Penicuik’s equaliser just before the break; winning the ball in the air to set up an attack, with Sam Jones playing a neat one-two with Arran Ponton before he curled a stunning strike into the far corner from the edge of the box.

Hamilton’s strike on 61 minutes was all down to his own work. He stole the ball off strike partner Lumbert Kateleza and rifled home from the edge of the box.

White introduced Ross Gray and it was the little winger’s trickery which resulted in the equaliser two minutes from time, as Cuikie captain Craig Hume brought him down in the box.

White praised his substitutes for their impact in the second half. “Credit to the subs who came on, I thought they were excellent. Ross Gray and Mark [McConnell], they gave them a few things to think about.”

Penicuik Athletic: Allison, Forbes, Williams, Hume, Young, Hamilton, Jones, Barr, Lough (Hamilton), Kateleza (MacDonald), Ponton (McCrory-Irving).

Bonnyrigg Rose: B Young, Brett, Martyniuk, K Young, Moyes, Horne, Turner, Currie, Jamieson (McConnell), Kidd (Gray), McGachie.