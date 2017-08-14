Hearts’ SWPL title hopes dented

Hearts Women’s SWPL 2 title aspirations look to be over after losing 3-1 to top-of-the-table Forfar at Station Park.

The Jambos have dropped to fourth and now trail the Angus club by 14 points.

Hearts boss Andy Enwood had said prior to Sunday’s encounter that his side needed to pick up all three points if they were to remain in the title hunt this season. The vistitors trailed 2-0 at the interval with Erin Cattanach and Nicola Davidson on target for the hosts.

Davidson added a third just past the hour mark before Stacey Hutchison scored a consolation for the Capital outfit.

The Jambos must now turn their attentions to this weekend’s SSE Scottish Cup third-round clash against last season’s runner’s up Glasgow City at King’s Park, Dalkeith.