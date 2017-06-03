Hearts women face a ‘must win’ game

Hearts Women’s boss Andy Enwood believes this weekend’s clash at Glasgow Girls is a “must win” if they are to remain in this season’s SWPL 2 title hunt.

The Jambos head into the fixture coming off the back of consecutive 1-0 defeats but can be buoyed by the fact they turned over tomorrow’s opponents 4-1 just four weeks ago.

Enwood has stressed the importance of their trip west to his players and says it is imperative they get the right result if they are to eat into the nine-point advantage league leaders Forfar hold.

“We were extremely disappointed with the last two results given what we’re trying to achieve but the performances in both games have been fairly comfortable,” Enwood said. “The league is going to be so tight this year and we’re only two points behind Glasgow Girls in third. But we are nine points off Forfar so it’s already outwith our own hands which means tomorrow is a must win.

“The girls remain focused and are keen to turn things around. We’ll go again, they aren’t too down and we still feel we can get ourselves back into things. We’ve still got to play Forfar twice and that’s not taking anything for granted but it gives us something to aim for.”

Elsewhere, Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale could leapfrog their city rivals with a win when they visit Jeanfield Swifts.

And, SWPL 1 league leaders Hibs Ladies, who were 3-0 winners at Stirling University in midweek, visit Hamilton Accies whilst Spartans Women host Stirling at Ainslie Park.