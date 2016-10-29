Hearts women told to focus on three points – not Accies

Hearts women’s boss Grant Scott has told his players to forget about results elsewhere and focus on picking up maximum points in their final match of the season against city rivals Hutchison Vale.

The Jambos’ hopes of winning the SWPL 2 title and promotion to the top flight have been left hanging by a thread after last weekend’s 1-1 stalemate with Glasgow Girls.

Scott’s side must now pick up all three points at Kings Park tomorrow and hope Hamilton Accies, who are two points better off at the top, lose at home to sixth-placed Buchan if they are to be crowned league champions.

Scott concedes it is unlikely his players will be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Glasgow City and Hibs Ladies next season but is demanding his young side give it their all.

“It’s really hope more than anything as that’s all we can do,” he said. “We’ve prepared as usual. It’s a tough enough game for us to win against Hutchie at the best of times but we’ll be doing our best to win the game and fingers crossed the result goes our way at Hamilton. If we don’t win our match then there is no chance of it happening.

“I’m disappointed that we’ve not managed to do a wee bit better. It’s been other games this year that we’ve lost our way a bit. Our record against Hamilton has been good, against Glasgow Girls it’s been okay but there has been a couple of games against some of the other teams we’ve fallen short.

“I’d love for it to be in our own hands but I’m so happy with the group. We’ve played nice, attractive football and I actually really enjoy watching our team play.

“Do I think we should be winning the league? Being quite level-headed about it, we haven’t accumulated the points needed but we are one of the better football teams in the division that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, SWPL 1 runners-up Hibs Ladies complete their league campaign tomorrow at home to Spartans. However, Chris Roberts’ side are in action next Sunday when they play Glasgow City in the Scottish Cup final at Hamilton’s Superseal Stadium.