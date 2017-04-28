Heriot-Watt hero Ross Fraser expects to be back on bench

Despite his recent League Cup quarter-final heroics, Heriot-Watt University’s Ross Fraser doesn’t believe he warrants a starting berth in tomorrow’s last-four clash with reining league champions Leith Athletic.

The youngster stepped of the substitutes’ bench to fire the winner against Coldstream a fortnight ago in what was the 20-year-old’s first appearance of the campaign for the East of Scotland outfit having turned in a string of impressive performances for the club’s development squad this season.

But, the third-year Urban Planning and Development student is more than content to play whatever part he can for Banji Koya’s men at Meadowbank 3G.

“I assume I’ll be on the bench again this weekend,” Fraser said. “But, to be fair there have been guys playing all season who have got us into this position in the first place so they deserve to see if they can take us through. You never know but if I can help in any way this weekend then I’ll be more than happy to contribute to the team.

“Being my first game and getting the winner against Coldstream, it was pretty special. I’m not really known for my goalscoring prowess so it’s something that will stay with me for a while. We’ve had a fair few upsets this season so I don’t see any reason why we can’t get through to the final.

“This is my third season with the club having moved through from Glasgow and it’s like night and day from previous seasons. There’s a real confidence in the changing room so I think to get to the cup final would be our just rewards for what has been a terrific season.”

Meanwhile, Tynecastle, who await the winners, will be looking to atone for their 7-2 King Cup semi-final defeat to Leith on Tuesday night when they host Peebles Rovers at Saughton Enclosure on league duty.

Elsewhere, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale contest the South & East Cup Winners Shield final at Lochar Thistle, their reward for lifting the Alex Jack Cup with a 3-1 win over Tynie in October.