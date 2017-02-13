Heriot-Watt keep cool after ending Lothian Thistle unbeaten run

HERIOT-WATT UNIVERSITY boss Banji Koya says his players must keep their feet firmly on the ground in wake of Saturday’s 3-1 win over the previously undefeated Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale.

The students ran out 3-1 winners at Riccarton with Chris Lane, Chris Donnelly and Adam Breen all on target for Watt, who have moved up to second in the East of Scotland League table – a point behind their opponents.

However, Koya, as he has done over the course of the season, is urging caution amongst his dressing-room despite ending Raymond Carr’s men’s 35-match unbeaten run.

“We’re heading in the right direction but it’s only three points at the end of the day,” Koya said. “We have to look after ourselves so that’s the priority. If we continue to work hard then we’ll see where we are come the end of the season.

“But I’ve always maintained we won’t measure our success by where we finish in the table and it’s about the development of our players.

“To win the way we did was fantastic. In all honesty ending their record wasn’t in our minds at all. We just wanted the three points.

“I’ve seen Lothian a few times this season already and I thought they were excellent again on Saturday – the best we’ve faced this season. I’ve got a lot of respect for Raymond and their players, but we got our tactics spot on and that’s what won us the game.”

Koya, who was appointed head coach last summer, is also mindful of the fact he encounters a selection dilemma most weekends.

“Since I’ve been in the job I haven’t been able to select the same starting XI two weeks in a row,” he explained. “Student football is always a difficult one to manage as we don’t pay them, there are no contracts so they are under no obligation to play every week.

“Players aren’t always going to be available, some go home and some have other commitments at the weekend. But the guys are training really hard throughout the week and it’s showing out on the park with us getting the three points.”