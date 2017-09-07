Heriot-Watt’s title credentials will be put to test

There’s a top-of-the-table clash tomorrow as current East of Scotland League leaders Heriot-Watt University make the short trip to Saughton Enclosure to tackle champions Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale.

Both sides are undefeated so far in the league this season, Watt three points ahead of their opponents having played a game more with league newcomers and East Super League champions Kelty Hearts the only other side not to have dropped any points.

Watt’s title credentials, though, will come under scrutiny for the first time this season. Raymond Carr’s men have been relentless in front of goal, netting 12 times in their opening two league fixtures.

That said, the students aren’t shy when it comes to hitting the target with strikers Mark McGovern and Anton Dowds both in great early-season goalscoring form.

Elsewhere, Preston Athletic will be looking to atone for their Scottish Cup exit last weekend when they make the trip to the Borders to play Coldstream.

The Panners were beaten 5-0 by reigning Scottish Cup amateur champions Colville Park in Glasgow. However, the club’s remit this season is to earn promotion to the Lowland League at the first time of asking following their relegation in May.

Paul Riley and Jack Lynch’s men currently sit fifth, having taken six points from a possible nine.

Pointless Ormiston face a mammoth task in Fife tomorrow when they go up against Kelty Hearts at New Central Park.

Manager Richie Weir has brought a host of new faces to the club over the summer, but it would appear most of the squad are still trying to find their feet at this level.

Tynecastle have made a positive start to the new campaign and will hope to keep their momentum in full swing when they make the journey to Tweedmouth Rangers.

Meanwhile, following a hard-fought draw at Stirling University last weekend, Leith Athletic are on the road again, this time at Peebles Rovers.