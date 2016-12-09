Heriot-Watt Watt top of the tree is ideal for skipper Donnelly

Heriot-Watt University captain Chris Donnelly says it would be new territory for him were the students to top the East of Scotland League over the festive period.

Watt had spent the last month at the summit until relinquishing that position to reigning league champions Leith Athletic last weekend.

However, a win tomorrow over fellow title-contenders Eyemouth United, coupled with a Leith defeat to Peebles Rovers, could see Banji Koya’s men top of the pile this Christmas.

“I don’t think we’ve ever been in this position since I’ve been at the club and I’ve been here for quite a while,” the striker said. “So to come back in January and be top of the league or thereabouts would be a real boost for us ahead of the second half of the season.”

Despite their resounding start to this year’s campaign, Watt failed to pick up any points in the league last month suffering defeats to both Leith and Coldstream. “We always knew there would be tougher tests ahead so it hasn’t really come as too much as a surprise,” Donnelly admitted. “But hopefully we can get back to winning ways. It’s one I looking forward to tomorrow, Eyemouth have obviously come on a lot this year so I just hope it survives the weather, particularly having had a few postponements recently.

“We were really unlucky to lose to Hawick last week (2-1 in the Football Nation Qualifying Cup) but it was a good learning curve. Given they’d put out Berwick Rangers in the Scottish Cup, I think it’s testament to Beej (manager Banji Koya) and what he’s instilled at the club. We’re capable of beating anyone on our day given the chance.”

Meanwhile, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale host bottom club Burntisland Shipyard at Saughton Enclosure whilst Ormiston will be looking to atone for their 6-0 hammering off Tynecastle when Coldstream visit Recreation Park.

Stevie Vinter takes his in-form Tynie outfit over the Border where Tweedmouth Rangers await their challenge.