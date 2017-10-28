Hibees have to chart their own course

Hibs Ladies’ captain Joelle Murray insists it’s up to the players to take responsibility on and off the park while the club closes in on a new manager.

Former boss Chris Roberts started his new role as first-team coach at Bristol City Ladies at the beginning of the week so coaches Stewart McGuire and Chris Flockhart will take charge of tomorrow’s SWPL 1 clash with city rivals Spartans at Ainslie Park.

However, interviews for the vacant position have now concluded and the title-chasing Hibees hope to be able to unveil the new manager in the next couple of days.

But Murray says the onus is very much on the squad to keep things ticking over until then.

“Chris was a big presence to have around so it’s been strange not having him at training. It won’t be an easy job for whoever comes in as he set such high standards. It’s all very well saying that about the new manager but, as players, we need to take responsibility and drive that legacy forward,” the 30-year-old Scotland internationalist said. “We’re in a nice place going into the final few weeks of the season and that we could potentially finish the year as treble winners.

“We have to just take one game at a time and keep doing everything we can.”

In SWPL 2, Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale host league champions Forfar at Peffermill while Hearts Women visit Motherwell Ladies.