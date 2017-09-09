Hibs’ Amy Gallacher fired up for Scottish Cup tie

It’s fixtures like this weekend that sold winger Amy Gallacher on a move to Hibs Ladies.

The Hibees host Glasgow Girls in the SSE Scottish Cup quarter-final at Ainslie Park tomorrow, the club determined to hold on to the trophy they won in November having defeated Glasgow City 6-5 on penalties.

However, while Chris Roberts’ side capped off a fine campaign winning both the League and Scottish Cups last year, Gallacher, in contrast, had just suffered the heartache of relegation from SWPL 1 with Forfar.

Not content to play second-tier football and with a number of clubs vying for her signature, the 18-year-old Scottish internationalist, who lives in Dundee, admits she had her heart set on a move to the Capital.

“It’s been a great move, I’m improving all the time so I couldn’t have asked for much more,” the teenager explained. “With Forfar being relegated I wanted to keep playing top-flight football so after I’d spoken to Chris, it was an easy decision in the end. The club has enjoyed some big success recently and I want to be a part of that.

“I really wanted the opportunity to play in the Champions League and I’ve already had that experience being out in Romania. We’ve already won the League Cup too this season [beating Celtic 4-1 in May] so I’m really hoping the big games keep coming our way. Our goal at the beginning of the season was to win the league and nothing has changed on that front.

“We know it will be a tough game tomorrow as we expect Glasgow Girls to be well organised. But it’s our trophy and we want to keep a hold of it.”

Elsewhere this weekend, third-placed Spartans Women visit Celtic on SWPL 1 duty.