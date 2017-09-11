Hibs boss delighted for Lisa Robertson as she hits a hat-trick

Hibs Ladies boss Chris Roberts singled out midfielder Lisa Robertson for praise as the SSE Scottish Cup holders booked their place in the last four.

Hibs ran riot against second-tier side Glasgow Girls, Robertson and striker Katey Turner both netting hat-tricks in a 9-0 victory at Ainslie Park. Emma Brownlie, Chelsea Cornet and Kirsty Smith also scored.

Robertson, in her second spell with with Hibs, has been instrumental in the club’s recent success since rejoining from Glasgow City at the beginning of 2014. However, her appearances have been limited this year due to injury. Roberts, though, is delighted to have the 25-year-old back.

“I was particularly pleased with Lisa Robertson’s contribution,” said Roberts, who guided his side to Scottish Cup glory with a penalty-shootout victory over Glasgow City in November. “That was only her sixth start of the season due to injury and she was excellent. When we play her higher up she’s a real goal threat.

“But the depth in the squad is improving all the time. Despite the scoreline Glasgow Girls applied a lot of pressure and tried to play throughout so credit to them.”

The draw for the semi-finals will be madetoday with Glasgow City, Rangers and Forfar joining Hibs in the hat.

Spartans Women were beaten 3-0 by Celtic in SWPL 1 action on Sunday.