Hibs Ladies aim to bounce back after title hopes are dented

Hibs Ladies defender Cailin Michie says the squad only have themselves to blame for allowing league leaders Glasgow City to open up a five-point gap in this season’s SWPL 1 title race.

Katie McCabe’s first-half strike was enough to hand Scott Booth’s side all three points in Thursday night’s top-of-the-table clash at the Excelsior Stadium, a result that puts reigning champions City in the driving seat as they seek an 11th consecutive league title.

However, the Hibees must now put their disappointment to one side as Michie and her team-mates return to league action tomorrow with the visit of Hamilton Accies to Ainslie Park.

“We could have done better,” the Scotland Under-19 full-back said. “I don’t think we adapted very well to Glasgow City pressing us so high but we composed ourselves in the second half and put a lot more pressure on them. We’ve only got ourselves to blame for such a poor first half and City got the three points.

“We don’t like to be having to chase for the league again but we just have to work with what we’ve got. We don’t think it’s out of our reach and we’re still going for the treble. We’re still optimistic and believe we can do it.”

Hibs do have a game in hand over their rivals, though, with Celtic due to visit the Capital on Wednesday night.

It’s fourth versus fifth as Spartans Women visit Stirling University and, in SWPL 2, Hearts travel to bottom side East Fife while Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale host Motherwell at Peffermill.