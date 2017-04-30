Hibs Ladies beat Glasgow City to reach SWPL Cup final

Hibs Ladies are just 90 minutes away from retaining the SWPL Cup after Abi Harrison struck in the final minute of extra time to edge Glasgow City 1-0 in a tense semi-final at Ainslie Park.

The Capital outfit will now play Celtic in the final on Sunday, May 21, after the Glasgow side saw off Spartans Women 2-1 in the earlier kick-off at Spartans Academy.

It is the fourth consecutive year Chris Roberts’ side have reached this stage of the competition and the Hibs boss will now be hoping his players can go on and repeat the feat of last year when they defeated Glasgow City 2-1 to lift the trophy.

The first half was bereft of clear-cut chances but Hibs should have gone ahead three minutes before the interval when a Emma Brownlie corner was met by Rachael Small but the captain for the day headed wide of the target. Both teams gave their all in the second 45 but neither could find the breakthrough meaning the game required an additional 30 minutes.

Just as the tie appeared to be heading for a penalty shoot-out, Siobhan Hunter’s low drive was turned into the net by Harrison.

“We’ve had a really challenging time with injuries lately and to see the squad come together like that was great,” a delighted Roberts said. “We can now look forward to a cup final before the summer.”