Hibs Ladies boss Chris Roberts ‘has earned crack at Super League’

Hibs Ladies defender Siobhan Hunter has revealed the squad were shocked as manager Chris Roberts announced he was moving to Women’s Super League 1 side Bristol City.

The club announced on Tuesday that next Sunday’s SWPL 1 clash against Aberdeen will be the 31-year-old’s last after seven seasons with the Capital outfit. He will take up the role of first-team coach at Bristol as well as becoming the club’s new academy technical director.

Hibs Ladies defender Siobhan Hunter

But, as the Hibees prepare for tomorrow’s SSE Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers at Forthbank – Roberts’ penultimate game in charge – Hunter insisted that, while the squad will be sad to see their manager leave, he deserves the opportunity to coach at a higher level.

“We found out after the Hamilton game last Sunday so we knew before the announcement,” Hunter explained.

“Everyone was in shock when he told us but he has been at the club a long time and I think he deserves the opportunity that’s come his way. The new person coming, whoever that is, might want to change things up and start afresh. We’ll just have to wait and see. But Chris has done so much for the club – half the stuff we don’t even see – and he’s made us a really successful team.”

On tomorrow’s match itself, Hunter insists Hibs are desperate to hold on to the trophy they won in November.

“We need to stop giving teams too much respect and need to get off to a better start as Rangers are a good side,” she said. “We’re desperate to get to the final and win it again.”

The other semi-final tie sees Glasgow City take on SWPL 2 league leaders Forfar.