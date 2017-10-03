Hibs Ladies boss has selection headache for Celtic’s visit

Hibs Ladies boss Chris Roberts has a selection headache for tomorrow night’s SWPL 1 clash against Celtic at Easter Road.

The Scottish and League Cup holders returned to winning ways on Sunday, with the 4-0 victory over Hamilton Accies at Ainslie Park just the reaction Roberts had hoped for following Thursday night’s 1-0 loss to current league leaders Glasgow City.

However, the Hibs boss made six changes to his starting line-up for the visit of Accies as Scottish internationalists Kirsty Smith, Rachel McLauchlan and Rachael Small were put on the subs’ bench.

The Hibees can close the gap on City to just two points with a win and Roberts said: “The ones that came in [against Hamilton] were different class so it just shows that every player in the squad is good enough to start.”

Meanwhile, Spartans Women played out a 2-2 draw with Stirling University on Sunday to remain fifth in SWPL 1 while in SWPL 2, Hearts lost 2-1 at East Fife but Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale prevailed 4-2 over Motherwell at Peffermill.