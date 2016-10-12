Hibs Ladies boss wants Bayern Munich to win Champions League

Hibs Ladies boss Chris Roberts has admitted he would love to see tonight’s opponents Bayern Munich go on and win the Champions League final at Cardiff City Stadium next June.

The Hibees head into tonight’s Round of 32 second-leg clash at the Grunwalder Stadium in Munich with a mountain to climb, having suffered a 6-0 defeat by the German giants at Easter Road last Wednesday.

Roberts is realistic enough to admit his players stand virtually no chance of progressing to the competition’s last 16 and will therefore be rooting for Bayern to go on and lift the trophy in Wales next year.

“The tie is pretty much over and I would be silly to say otherwise,” Roberts conceded.

“You could argue it was over at half-time last week, but we’ve been realistic throughout this whole process. We’re 6-0 down going into tonight’s game but I don’t see it as damage limitation.

“I want the girls to learn and try to take as much experience from the game as possible. We’re playing against one of the best teams in the world so we want to go and give a good account of ourselves.

“Bayern are a team that has a huge chance of winning the Champions League so if you’re going to go out then why not it be to the eventual winners? I definitely see them going all the way.”

On tonight’s match itself, Roberts has asked his group of players to take in as much of the experience as they can.

“We really want to get on the ball more this time and show Bayern we’ve got a bit more going forward,” he explained.

“It’s never easy going away to a top team’s home environment with their fans behind them, but I suppose there’s no pressure on ourselves. Hopefully we can go relax and just enjoy the experience.

“I will put out the best team possible. I’m not a manager who rotates very often as I think if you deserve to play then you should. We want to score a goal, that goes without saying, but we’re not focusing too much on a scoreline because you can play really well and lose a lot of goals or play much worse and concede less, so it’s more performance-related for us. It’s been such a great experience for us overall.”