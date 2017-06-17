Hibs Ladies boss wary of potential Scottish Cup giantkillers

Hibs Ladies boss Chris Roberts believes his Scottish Cup holders can expect a stern test from lower league opposition Motherwell in their second-round clash this weekend.

The Hibees travel to Fir Park tomorrow in good form having won nine of their ten league matches to sit top of SWPL 1.

However, second-tier Motherwell will be no pushovers as they themselves have enjoyed a fine start to their SWPL 2 campaign.

The Capital outfit retained the SWPL Cup with a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Celtic last month and Roberts’ players will now turn their attention to another piece of silverware they won last term.

“Motherwell have been used to winning this season so they will be a threat,” he said. “They’ve got some really experienced players so I fully expect it to be a tough game. We’ll be preparing as if it was like any other SWPL 1 match. We are favourites and it would be a big upset if we failed to go through but we need to deal with that pressure.

“We need to go and manage these types of games because ultimately all that matters is getting ourselves into the next round. Of course we want to put a good performance in but we’re certainly not going into the game expecting a big scoreline because they are competing in the league below us.”

Elsewhere in the Scottish Cup this weekend, Spartans Women host Scott Booth’s Glasgow City at Ainslie Park whilst Hearts welcome Tayside to King’s Park, Dalkeith. Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale entertain Stirling University at East Peffermill.