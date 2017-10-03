Hibs Ladies coach Chris Roberts agrees to join Bristol City

Hibs Ladies boss Chris Roberts has been unveiled as Bristol City Women’s new first-team coach and will leave the Capital outfit after their SWPL 1 match against Aberdeen next Sunday.

Roberts will also take up the role of technical director at the English Women’s Super League 1 outfit’s academy.

The 31-year-old has been with the Hibees since 2010, taking on the head coach’s position in 2014 after predecessor Willie Kirk departed for Bristol.

Roberts has enjoyed a hugely successful three years at the helm which culminated in winning the SWPL League Cup twice and the SSE Scottish Cup. He also guided the club to the last 32 of the Champions League last season where they exited the competition to German giants Bayern Munich, playing the home leg at Easter Road in front of a crowd of 2,551.

“I’d like to thank the players and staff for an incredible journey over the last seven years at the club,” Roberts said. “I’m extremely sad to be leaving such a talented and driven group of players, all of whom are great people.”